Watch CBS News
Local News

Juvenile injured in ATV accident

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Juvenile injured in ATV accident
Juvenile injured in ATV accident 00:26

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A juvenile has been hospitalized with major injuries after wrecking a dirt bike in Washington Township.

It happened Friday night just before 7 p.m. on State Route 956.

Police say the juvenile lost control after hitting a deer that was standing in the roadway. The driver was thrown from the bike and was not wearing a helmet properly.

The juvenile was flown to a local hospital. There's no update on their condition as of Saturday night.  

First published on September 16, 2023 / 11:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.