Juvenile injured in ATV accident

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A juvenile has been hospitalized with major injuries after wrecking a dirt bike in Washington Township.

It happened Friday night just before 7 p.m. on State Route 956.

Police say the juvenile lost control after hitting a deer that was standing in the roadway. The driver was thrown from the bike and was not wearing a helmet properly.

The juvenile was flown to a local hospital. There's no update on their condition as of Saturday night.