Juvenile injured in ATV accident
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A juvenile has been hospitalized with major injuries after wrecking a dirt bike in Washington Township.
It happened Friday night just before 7 p.m. on State Route 956.
Police say the juvenile lost control after hitting a deer that was standing in the roadway. The driver was thrown from the bike and was not wearing a helmet properly.
The juvenile was flown to a local hospital. There's no update on their condition as of Saturday night.
