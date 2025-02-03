Testimony begins in the trial of Calvin Crew, the man accused of killing an Uber driver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Testimony began on Monday in the trial of a Pitcairn man who was charged with shooting and killing an Uber driver.

The victim was a mother of four whose family said she was working to earn extra money when she was kidnapped and murdered, but the defense attorney argues it was a politically motivated arrest and whoever killed Christina Spicuzza was only trying to rob her.

The defense for 25-year-old Calvin Crew said the Pitcairn native's prosecution was racially as well as politically motivated. The prosecution, meanwhile, told the jury that Spicuzza was simply a mom trying to support her family and her only mistake was picking up a man willing to rob and kill her.

Defense attorney Andrew Howard told the jury that whoever killed Spicuzza should be found guilty of second-degree murder, saying it was not a first-degree murder case as there was no proof of intent.

Howard also told the panel that Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappla was using the incident to score points politically and that the prosecution had racial undertones. He cautioned them not to get caught up in a racially biased narrative.

Meanwhile, prosecutors said that the night she died, she was driving to support her four children and barely had enough money for gas.

One of the first witnesses was Spicuzza's partner, Brandon Marto, who testified that when Spicuzza didn't show up at their Turtle Creek home hours after and didn't contact him, he began to get concerned.

Also testifying was Officer Francis Speranza, who was one of the first officers on the scene where the missing woman's body was found two days later in a wooded area off of Rosecrest Drive in Monroeville. Speranza's body cam video was played as he approached the remains of Spicuzza. The veteran officer said to another officer present, "I hope that's not the missing woman from Pitcairn, it looks like her."

The prosecution will continue with its case on Tuesday morning.

Crew is facing charges of criminal homicide, robbery, and tampering with evidence.