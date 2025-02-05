Trial of Calvin Crew, man accused of murder Uber driver, continues with ex-girlfriend's testimony

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The trial of Calvin Crew, the man accused of murdering Uber driver Christina Spicuzza in Monroeville two years ago, continued on Wednesday.

His former girlfriend resumed her testimony saying the night of the alleged killing, Crew made a FaceTime call to her from inside a car, a car prosecutors believe was the one Spicuzza was driving before her death.

Records indicate the time of the call was around 10:30 p.m. the night of the killing in February of 2022. Investigators believe Spicuzza was already dead by 10 p.m.

Tanaya Mullen also told the jury that she noticed her gun was gone from the top drawer. Mullen said at one point after the alleged homicide, Crew told her to tell police she lost the gun.

When asked if she would lie for Crew, Mullen said, "I wasn't going to lie for Calvin, I wasn't going to lie about anyone."

Allegheny County detective testifies

Allegheny County police detective William Herman also took the stand Wednesday. Herman testified his task in the investigation was to find any video evidence.

Herman told the jury he used video from several places to track where Spicuzza's car was. He told the jurors the search for video revealed the car was parked at 504 Fourth Street in Pitcairn followed by a lone individual stepping out and walking away. Prosecutors contended that person was then-22-year-old Calvin Crew.

(Source: Allegheny County)

Despite two loud outbursts during Tuesday's testimony, Crew was composed during Wednesday's proceedings. Testimony resumes Thursday morning.