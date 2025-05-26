Watch CBS News
Sports

Former PSU wide receiver Julian Fleming seriously injured, girlfriend killed in ATV crash

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: May 25, 2025
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: May 25, 2025 21:52

Former Penn State football player Julian Fleming was seriously injured and his girlfriend was killed in an ATV crash in northern Pennsylvania. 

Pennsylvania State Police say that Fleming was hurt and his girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd, was killed on Friday evening when the two were riding an ATV in Bradford County and hit a deer. 

State Police say Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene and Fleming was taken to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital with serious injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

According to State Police, neither Boyd nor Fleming were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. 

Troopers say the crash is under investigation.

Fleming's history as a standout football player

After going undrafted last month, Julian Fleming was expected to sign as a free agent with the Green Bay Packers, but the team pulled its offer after Fleming failed a physical. 

Illinois v Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 28: Julian Fleming #3 of the Penn State Nittany Lions catches a pass against Miles Scott #10 of the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 28, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania. Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

Prior to playing his senior year at Penn State, Fleming spent four seasons in Columbus playing wide receiver at Ohio State University. 

Fleming joined the Buckeyes as the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the country following a stellar high school career at Southern Columbia High School where he set PIAA records for receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.