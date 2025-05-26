Former PSU wide receiver Julian Fleming seriously injured, girlfriend killed in ATV crash

Former Penn State football player Julian Fleming was seriously injured and his girlfriend was killed in an ATV crash in northern Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police say that Fleming was hurt and his girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd, was killed on Friday evening when the two were riding an ATV in Bradford County and hit a deer.

State Police say Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene and Fleming was taken to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital with serious injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

According to State Police, neither Boyd nor Fleming were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Troopers say the crash is under investigation.

Fleming's history as a standout football player

After going undrafted last month, Julian Fleming was expected to sign as a free agent with the Green Bay Packers, but the team pulled its offer after Fleming failed a physical.

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 28: Julian Fleming #3 of the Penn State Nittany Lions catches a pass against Miles Scott #10 of the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 28, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania. Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

Prior to playing his senior year at Penn State, Fleming spent four seasons in Columbus playing wide receiver at Ohio State University.

Fleming joined the Buckeyes as the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the country following a stellar high school career at Southern Columbia High School where he set PIAA records for receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.