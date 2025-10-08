Julian Fleming, former Penn State WR, charged with homicide in ATV crash that killed girlfriend

Former Ohio State and Penn State wide receiver Julian Fleming is facing multiple felony charges in connection with an ATV crash in northern Pennsylvania in May that killed his girlfriend.

Fleming was charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and aggravated assault by vehicle, among others, and appeared in a Bradford County courtroom on Wednesday, according to court documents. His bond was set at $75,000, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

Fleming's girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd, was killed and he was seriously injured when the ATV he was driving struck a deer in May in Bradford County. Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, neither Boyd nor Fleming was wearing a helmet.

Fleming's blood-alcohol level, according to court records, was between 0.10% and 0.16%. The legal limit in Pennsylvania is 0.08%.

Fleming, whose full name is Julian Crushshon-Fleming, was the No. 1 wide receiver recruit and the top player in Pennsylvania in the Class of 2020 coming out of Southern Columbia High School, where he set Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association records for yards receiving and receiving touchdowns.

The five-star receiver joined the Buckeyes and spent four seasons in Columbus before joining the Nittany Lions in 2024.

After not being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Fleming was expected to sign as a free agent with the Green Bay Packers, but his offer was pulled after he failed a physical.