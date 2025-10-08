Watch CBS News
Local News

Julian Fleming, former Penn State WR, charged with homicide in ATV crash that killed girlfriend

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
Read Full Bio
Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Former Ohio State and Penn State wide receiver Julian Fleming is facing multiple felony charges in connection with an ATV crash in northern Pennsylvania in May that killed his girlfriend. 

Fleming was charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and aggravated assault by vehicle, among others, and appeared in a Bradford County courtroom on Wednesday, according to court documents. His bond was set at $75,000, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month. 

Fleming's girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd, was killed and he was seriously injured when the ATV he was driving struck a deer in May in Bradford County. Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, neither Boyd nor Fleming was wearing a helmet.

Fleming's blood-alcohol level, according to court records, was between 0.10% and 0.16%. The legal limit in Pennsylvania is 0.08%. 

Fleming, whose full name is Julian Crushshon-Fleming, was the No. 1 wide receiver recruit and the top player in Pennsylvania in the Class of 2020 coming out of Southern Columbia High School, where he set Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association records for yards receiving and receiving touchdowns.

The five-star receiver joined the Buckeyes and spent four seasons in Columbus before joining the Nittany Lions in 2024.

After not being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Fleming was expected to sign as a free agent with the Green Bay Packers, but his offer was pulled after he failed a physical.

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue