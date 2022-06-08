Watch CBS News
Local News

JuJu Smith-Schuster to host "Final Farewell to Pittsburgh Fundraiser"

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster has one final goodbye for the city of Pittsburgh.

Smith-Schuster, who signed this offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs, is hosting the "Final Farewell to Pittsburgh Fundraiser" at the Terminal in the Strip District on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For $20, you will get a piece of merch, an autograph and a picture with Smith-Schuster. All the proceeds will go to Paws Across Pittsburgh, Miracle League of the South Hills, Familylinks and the Magee-Womens Research Institute and Foundation.

You can get tickets at the door. 

First published on June 7, 2022 / 8:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.