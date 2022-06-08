JuJu Smith-Schuster to host "Final Farewell to Pittsburgh Fundraiser"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster has one final goodbye for the city of Pittsburgh.

Smith-Schuster, who signed this offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs, is hosting the "Final Farewell to Pittsburgh Fundraiser" at the Terminal in the Strip District on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For $20, you will get a piece of merch, an autograph and a picture with Smith-Schuster. All the proceeds will go to Paws Across Pittsburgh, Miracle League of the South Hills, Familylinks and the Magee-Womens Research Institute and Foundation.

You can get tickets at the door.