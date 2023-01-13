Watch CBS News
Judge rules Roosevelt Building residents can stay for now

By Meghan Schiller

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tonight, a victory for the people who call the Roosevelt Building in Downtown Pittsburgh home.

On Thursday, Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Patrick Connelly issued an order saying management cannot evict its tenants. Previously, building officials told residents they had to be out by Friday after a deadly fire last month damaged the building. 

The order means residents will have more time to find suitable housing and they're not up against time to move out. 

Tenants who were holding out can return home on Thursday, but they need to continue working with housing programs to find future housing and show they're trying.

The judge is going to continue to oversee the process and make sure everyone finds a place to stay before they eventually do close the building for asbestos remediation. 

"The tenants stood up for their rights, and the court has supported them," said Dan Vitek with the Community Justice Project. "And they will be issuing an order preventing their immediate eviction, so the residents can take advantage of all the resources that our community offers them and have the time to find appropriate housing."

First published on January 12, 2023 / 8:51 PM

