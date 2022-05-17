Watch CBS News
Josh Shapiro tests positive for COVID

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro tweeted Tuesday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Shapiro is running for governor but is unopposed in Tuesday's Democratic primary.

In November, he'll square off against one of nine Republican candidates competing in Tuesday's primary: Lou Barletta, Jake Corman, Joe Gale, Charlie Gerow, Melissa Hart, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain, Dave White, Nche Zama. Corman and Hart remain on the ballot but both announced last week that they were bowing out of the race. 

Click here for our primary guide and click here for live, updating coverage throughout the day.

First published on May 17, 2022 / 9:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

