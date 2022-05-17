Josh Shapiro tests positive for COVID
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro tweeted Tuesday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
(Story continues below the tweet)
Shapiro is running for governor but is unopposed in Tuesday's Democratic primary.
In November, he'll square off against one of nine Republican candidates competing in Tuesday's primary: Lou Barletta, Jake Corman, Joe Gale, Charlie Gerow, Melissa Hart, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain, Dave White, Nche Zama. Corman and Hart remain on the ballot but both announced last week that they were bowing out of the race.
Click here for our primary guide and click here for live, updating coverage throughout the day.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.