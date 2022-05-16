2022 Pennsylvania primary election updates

2022 Pennsylvania primary election updatesget the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democrats and Republicans in Pennsylvania will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the state's primary election.
Voters will select the candidates who will represent their parties in the upcoming general election in November. Some of the top races include U.S. senator, governor, lieutenant governor, and other state and local representatives.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
For more information, you can find our Election Guide here.
Follow along for updates.
More coverage
You can find KDKA-TV's previous stories on the primary election here.
It includes interviews with candidates and explanatory pieces on what the candidates stand for.
What's next for Fetterman?
KDKA political editor Jon Delano shared his analysis of Fetterman's announcement.
"My political gut tells me that the unfortunate, but luckily caught in time, medical issue for @JohnFetterman will have NO impact on the election so long as doctors say a full recovery is expected, and he appears to be his old self, as per the video below. Anyone disagree?" Delano tweeted Sunday.
Fetterman suffers stroke
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is recovering after suffering a stroke.
Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for the state's U.S. Senate seat, said he is on his way to a "full recovery."
He said his campaign will continue.
Read more about the announcement from his campaign on Sunday here.
KDKA Election Guide
Looking for information before Tuesday?
Find everything you need to know right here in our 2022 Primary Election Guide.