KDKA-TV's Jon Delano receives Great Alumni Award from Mt. Lebanon High School Alumni Association

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friday was a big day for KDKA-TV's Jon Delano.

He was one of four Mt. Lebanon High School graduates to receive the 2023 Great Alumni Award. Delano was nominated for the Great Alumni Award by his classmates.

On its website, the Mt. Lebanon High School Alumni Association said recipients of the award are "selected based on exceptional work in at least one of the following areas: improvement in the lives of others, involvement in community service or achievement in a professional field."

"We have 1,800 students at the high school and this is an opportunity for us to highlight those students who come before them who paved a path and help connect that they can be these types of people," said Joel Thompson, Mt. Lebanon High School's principal.

"I've been such a Mt. Lebanon resident for so many years having gone to both grade school, junior high and high school here that I've always felt a strong part of this community through all the different jobs I've had, including the nearly 30 years at KDKA," Delano said. "To be recognized by not only my class but by the high school and students today is really a great honor."

Delano was also honored at Friday's football game between Mt. Lebanon and North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon High School Stadium.

Past winners of the award include Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, former U.S. Steel CEO John Surma and actor Joe Manganiello.