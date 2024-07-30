Joe's Crab Shack in Pittsburgh's Station Square hit by ricocheting bullet

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Joe's Crab Shack in Pittsburgh's Station Square was hit by a bullet on Tuesday afternoon.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the restaurant on West Station Square Drive around 2:30 p.m. When they got there, employees told them they heard a popping sound from outside.

Officers found damage to one of the back windows of the restaurant and a bullet fragment on the ground. Only the first pane of the two-pane window was damaged, police said.

(Photo: KDKA)

Investigators believe that the bullet may have hit a metal object before ricocheting and hitting the window.

No one was injured.

Police said they're continuing to investigate where the shot came from. They don't have any suspects at this time.

