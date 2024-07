Joe's Crab Shack in Pittsburgh's Station Square was hit by a ricocheting bullet, police said. KDKA-TV's Barry Pintar reports.

Pittsburgh Joe's Crab Shack hit by ricocheting bullet Joe's Crab Shack in Pittsburgh's Station Square was hit by a ricocheting bullet, police said. KDKA-TV's Barry Pintar reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On