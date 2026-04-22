Comedian Jim Gaffigan returns to Pittsburgh on "Everything Is Wonderful!" Tour

After seeing a lot of success in 2025, comedian Jim Gaffigan chose to extend his "Everything Is Wonderful!" Tour for 13 more dates in 2026, including a stop in Pittsburgh.

Gaffigan will perform at PPG Paints Arena on November 7. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 24, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

The eight-time GRAMMY-nominated comedian, writer, actor, and author was named a top-ten comedian by Forbes.

November will be Gaffigan's first stop back in the Steel City since 2024, when he brought his Barely Alive Tour to PPG Paints Arena.

Most recently, Gaffigan released his 10th comedy special, "Dark Pale," on Amazon Prime Video, which has been described as "his best yet" by the New York Times.

Along with Pittsburgh, Gaffigan is making stops in Boston, Hershey, Toledo, and Notre Dame.

To go with touring, acting, and writing, Gaffigan also does commentaries for CBS Sunday Morning.

Finally, according to the tour announcement, "Gaffigan and his wife currently live in Manhattan with their five loud and expensive children."