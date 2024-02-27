Comedian Jim Gaffigan adds Pittsburgh date to 2024 tour
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Comedian Jim Gaffigan has announced new dates for his 2024 Barely Alive Tour, with a Pittsburgh date near the conclusion of the tour.
Gaffigan, a seven-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer and producer, will return to PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. local time with a presale beginning Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. local time with the code "ALIVE" at JimGaffigan.com.
