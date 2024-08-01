Two Jewish buildings in Pittsburgh were vandalized. The district attorney says it's a hate crime.

Two Jewish buildings in Pittsburgh were vandalized. Here's what the DA said.

Two Jewish buildings in Pittsburgh were vandalized. Here's what the DA said.

Two Jewish buildings in Pittsburgh were vandalized. Here's what the DA said.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County district attorney is calling the vandalism of a Squirrel Hill synagogue and the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh offices a hate crime.

On Thursday, he met with detectives and the United States attorney to discuss preventing more crimes like this.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappalla believes the vandalism was done by more than one person. He said there is no place for any hate.

Vandals target Pittsburgh Jewish buildings

Vandals sprayed red paint on the Chabad of Squirrel Hill and Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh offices.

Shawn Brokos, the director of community security for the federation, said the symbol is used by Hamas to enact terror.

"This feels like a direct targeting. It just raises that concern even further," Brokos said on Thursday.

She said videos have been pouring in from the community and organizations, but officials are not at a point where they can release them. Zappalla plans to charge for ethnic intimidation.

"I think it's hate speech. I don't think this is an appropriate way to communicate our First Amendment right," Zappalla said.

He hopes the U.S. attorney pushes for hate speech, but that is easier said than done. According to Pitt professor Adam Tragone, the line between hate speech and freedom of speech is murky. Hate speech is not defined by the Constitution or case law, he said. If it reasonably incites violence or lawlessness, then it leans to not being protected by the constitution.

"We're all very different, and they have different understandings and sensibilities of what might be hateful to them," Tragone said.

Tragone said courts don't want to censor speech.

Brokos wants to know why someone would do this.

"What is the basis of that hate? It seems to be very misdirected based on a moral confusion," Brokos said.

At this point, investigations have not announced any suspects or arrests.