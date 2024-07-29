Chabad of Squirrel Hill, Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh office building vandalized

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood and the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh's office building were vandalized early Monday morning.

Chabad of Squirrel Hill was defaced with spray paint overnight. Congregants worked to cover the graffiti on the synagogue along Beechwood Boulevard.

KDKA-TV Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh also shared an image on social media of their office building vandalized with spray paint and antisemitic messaging.

The organization released a statement calling on residents to report vandalism or other acts of hate.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh is angered and disgusted by the acts of antisemitic graffiti and vandalism on our office building overnight. The incident comes on the heels of a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents following the Hamas terror attacks that killed more than 1,200. The location and nature of the vandalism suggest that the perpetrators were targeting a prominent Jewish organization, to blame Jews for the actions of a foreign government. Chabad of Squirrel Hill and other Squirrel Hill locations experienced similar vandalism overnight. Vandalism targeting Jews is criminal hate speech, pure and simple. While these specific acts do not indicate any increased direct threat to our community, any acts of hate must be reported immediately to ensure coordination among our Jewish institutions and with law enforcement.

Gov. Josh Shapiro posted on his official X account that the Squirrel Hill community "should not need to wake up to antisemitic graffiti in their neighborhood."

The Squirrel Hill community witnessed the deadliest act of antisemitism in our nation's history at Tree of Life Synagogue.⁰⁰They should not need to wake up to antisemitic graffiti in their neighborhood.⁰⁰Vandalism of any type of house of worship has no home in our… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) July 29, 2024

Pittsburgh police are investigating the two incidents, saying in a statement to KDKA-TV that detectives are examining the possibility that the two acts are related, but do not have any suspects in custody.

Residents who may have witnessed the incidents are advised to report any information by calling Zone 4 police at 412-422-6520.