Jerry Sandusky files appeal in child sex abuse case alleging "new evidence"

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, who is currently serving decades in prison on child sex abuse convictions, has filed an appeal citing "new evidence" of prosecutor misconduct.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Sandusky's attorneys claim new evidence that prosecutors coached at least two victims who testified against Sandusky.

In addition to claiming prosecutorial misconduct, Sandusky's attorneys also allege that a medical condition may have limited his physical activity.

Sandusky was convicted of more than 45 counts of child sex abuse in 2012 and was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison, essentially a life sentence for the former coach, who is now 81 years old.

In 2019, Sandusky was resentenced to the same prison term, but with lower restitution.

Sandusky has maintained his innocence more than a decade after being convicted of the child sex abuse charges that rocked Penn State University and its football program.