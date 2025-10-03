Watch CBS News
Local News

Jerry Sandusky files appeal in child sex abuse case alleging "new evidence"

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Jerry Sandusky files appeal in child sex abuse case
Jerry Sandusky files appeal in child sex abuse case 00:33

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, who is currently serving decades in prison on child sex abuse convictions, has filed an appeal citing "new evidence" of prosecutor misconduct. 

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Sandusky's attorneys claim new evidence that prosecutors coached at least two victims who testified against Sandusky. 

In addition to claiming prosecutorial misconduct, Sandusky's attorneys also allege that a medical condition may have limited his physical activity.   

Sandusky was convicted of more than 45 counts of child sex abuse in 2012 and was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison, essentially a life sentence for the former coach, who is now 81 years old.

In 2019, Sandusky was resentenced to the same prison term, but with lower restitution. 

Sandusky has maintained his innocence more than a decade after being convicted of the child sex abuse charges that rocked Penn State University and its football program. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue