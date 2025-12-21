Current and former Steelers give back as part of the "Merry Nyree Christmas" in Sheraden

As the holiday season draws closer and closer, many gathered on Saturday afternoon for the fifth-annual Merry Nyree Christmas.

Everything from food to coats, hats, and so much more was distributed to the more than 100 attendees.

For those in attendance, it was an extra merry Christmas with some Pittsburgh flavor as former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis and former linebacker Joey Porter Sr., and his son and current Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., were part of the celebration.

The Merry Nyree Christmas was Bettis' third stop of the day after doing some work with the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania, and stopping in multiple city neighborhoods.

"People don't know I'm smiling more than the kids are smiling because it warms my heart," the man affectionately called The Bus said. "It brings me joy seeing so much happiness to be able to give the gifts and create that special smile for that young person, because what I do know is that young person is going to cherish that smile, that moment, and how that felt for the rest of their lives, just like I am."

This was the fifth year for the event at the Jasmine Nyree campus in Sheraden, and Porter Sr. and his family have been part of it since 2021, saying they want to provide the kids of Sheraden with a good Christmas.

"We're trying to provide Sheraden kids with a good Christmas," Porter Sr. said in 2021. "It's our first year, and we had a lot of help to make this possible."