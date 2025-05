One person was killed in a house fire in Jeannette on Wednesday.

First responders were called to a home on Scott Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of the blaze. The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said a woman was killed in the fire. Her identity was not immediately known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

