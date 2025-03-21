Jeannette community rallies together one year after four children and their father were killed in a fire

One year after a deadly Jeannette fire, the community comes together for a vigil

One year after a deadly Jeannette fire, the community comes together for a vigil

One year after a deadly Jeannette fire, the community comes together for a vigil

A Westmoreland County community is still wrapping its arms around a family who was devastated by a raging house fire one year ago.

Four kids and their father died when the fire ripped through their Jeannette home.

On Thursday night, the community came together for a vigil for them and the emotions were raw.

For that family, the time has passed but in a way that is difficult to comprehend.

"Yesterday, they helped loved ones in their arms, yesterday, they tucked the kids into bed and kissed them good night together," said Pastor Nate Keisel of Mosaic Community Church. "We're grieving. We've been grieving."

It's been a year now since the fire took them and while the time has passed, the loss is still felt.

"The loss is so real, so raw, so close," Pastor Keisel said. "We remember where we were when we got the call or when we saw the news and knew that something was wrong."

Only Miranda John and two of her sons made it out, 10-year-old Kayden thanked all of the people who came out to support his family.

"It's everything we need, it means so much to us," he said.

Through prayer and tears, they remembered Tyler, Kyson, Kinzleigh, Keagan, and Korbyn.

"It's hard, every day it gets worse, everyone says it gets better, it doesn't get better, something like this, isn't something you just shake off," said Richard John, the children's grandfather.

Richard keeps a necklace with pictures of his grandchildren close to his heart each and every day.

"It never comes off, it won't come off, never will come off," he said. "If I can't be with them, then they have to be with me."

It's a loss he, and the community, will carry with them until the end of their days.