After more than 3 decades, an iconic Pittsburgh bakery will close its doors this weekend

For 32 years, people have been making the trek to Millvale to a one-of-a-kind bakery with a one-of-a-kind baker.

When the pastries are gone on Saturday, that's it. Jean-Marc Chatellier's French Bakery will close its doors for the final time.

I first met Jean Marc Chatellier in 2004 when his shop was swamped in the Millvale flood, and then two years later, it was flooded again. Those were difficult times, but they've been far outweighed by the happier times and the friendships made.

Now, the ovens are hot, the apple turnovers are baking, and Chatellier is preparing the final round of delicacies for his customers, which also includes everything from croissants, danishes, and cakes.

Even with the impending closure, he stressed that this isn't a case of the little business being able to keep up with the big businesses.

"No, it's not [retirement], it's going on with life, next chapter, that's all," he said.

"Oh my god, the main problem Jean Marc has had all these years is too much work, and too many customers, and how to channel his resources and efforts to accommodate as many people as possible," laughed his wife, Sandy.

This chapter began at age 15 when he was helping his dad with the bread and baguettes in their small French town, but 49 years take their toll.

"Getting up early, muscles and lifting back and forth walking, it's not an old man's job anymore," he said.

"His body just isn't cooperating as well," Sandy said.

Chatellier said that it's a relief because he's tired, but what he's not tired of, and will miss, are the smiles from his customers.

"When they come in, some of them don't have a smile, and then when they leave, they do," he said. "That's a good satisfaction for me."

The Chatelliers have been a sweet marker of time for those who ring the bell on their Millvale shop door.

"We have been part of people's lives from birth to death, and everything in between," Sandy said.

That includes weddings, graduations, baptisms, and other big events, which were all marked by Jean Marc's secret ingredients.

"Love, love, and sugar, and butter," he said.

Despite all of the memories and all of the smiles, he said it's time to hang up the baking apron.

"I want to get up in the morning, sit down, talk with Sandy, drink the coffee, pet the cat, and then take a walk," he said. "And if I'm late for something, oh well. If I don't do something today, I'll do it tomorrow."

Gone will be the stress, and in clear focus will be Sandy, their two daughters, who both have gone into the pharmacy business, and their future grandchild.

He's also got a lot of painting to do, as well as watch some soccer and professional cycling.

As for what comes next at the bakery's location, he said it would be great for another bakery business to take over and inherit the customer base. He added that he'd be willing to help for a while with the transition period.

This weekend, though, they open at 8 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and will close the doors when the last crossoint goes out the door.