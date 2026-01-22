Jason Aldean to headline "The Night Before" show at Rivers Casino before the NFL Draft

With the anticipation in the lead-up to the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh building, a massive concert will kick off the weekend's events in the city.

Y108 announced an invite-only concert at the Rivers Casino Event Center, headlined by country music superstar Jason Aldean.

Joining Aldean at the Rivers Casino will be John Morgan and Shane Profitt, as well as 100.7 Star's TJ the DJ.

Along with those performers, a local performer will be determined by Y108's "The One Before The Night Before" contest, where bands, singers, comedians, and other performers will compete to be the opening act. Details for that competition will be announced at a later date.

"The Night Before will set the tone for an incredible week in Pittsburgh," said Michael Spacciapolli, Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Audacy Pittsburgh. "With the NFL Draft bringing national attention to our city, The Night Before gives us the opportunity to showcase Pittsburgh at its best. Bringing together music, sports, and the city of Pittsburgh for a truly memorable kickoff experience to an unforgettable time in our region."

Tickets for the show will not go on sale.

Those who want to attend can win their way into the show by listening to KDKA Radio, 93.7 The Fan, Y108, 100.7 Star, and WAMO. There will be on-air contests and other promotions that will give fans the chance to attend the intimate show