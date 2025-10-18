Penguins legend Jaromir Jagr puts off retirement once again, plays game in Czechia

The Hockey Hall of Fame, as well as retirement, is going to have to wait at least another year for the Penguins' 1990 5th overall pick, Jaromir Jagr.

On Friday night, the 53-year-old Jagr suited up for the first game of what is his 38th professional season, playing on the fourth line for the Kladno Knights in Czechia.

Since 2017, and up until January, Jagr was the majority owner of the club, serving in dual roles as both owner and player for his hometown team. This year, Jagr sold his majority stake in the club in an effort to boost it financially.

Jagr logged 10:08 of ice time and had delayed his debut due to a muscle issue. Despite being paired with two fellow veterans, Martin Procházka and Antonín Melka, Jagr is 22 and 18 years older than both, respectively.

Now that Jagr has officially played a professional hockey game in the 2025-26 season, his potential induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame will, presumably, be delayed by another year.

The earliest that Jagr will be eligible to be enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame is now 2029, as the hall has a three-year waiting period from retirement from professional hockey.

Jagr last appeared in an NHL game on New Year's Eve 2017 when he suited up for the Calgary Flames before being released.

Jagr to be part of the return of the Penguins Hall of Fame

Earlier this year, the Penguins announced that they were planning to revive the Penguins Hall of Fame, which has sat dormant since 2013.

Over the next three seasons, the Penguins will induct 10 players and builders into the team's hall of fame, including Jaromir Jagr.

"The three-year plan is an effort to recognize those whose contributions laid the foundation for the championship standard here in Pittsburgh. It was a great honor, in my current role as the person tasked with helping to lead the Penguins back to Stanley Cup contention, to call the inductees, and we look forward to unveiling the Hall of Fame display and celebrating with our players, fans, and people of Pittsburgh."

This year, the Penguins will welcome forwards Kevin Stevens and Ron Francis and builders Scotty Bowman and Eddie Johnston as the first of three classes.

Jagr will join goaltender Tom Barrasso, forward Chris Kunitz, defenseman Larry Murphy, and general managers Jim Rutherford and Ray Shero as part of the next two classes.

Penguins celebrate Jagr, retire his iconic number 68

Late in 2023, the Penguins announced they were planning to retire Jagr's number, making him just the third player to have his number retired by the franchise, joining Michel Briere's 21 and Mario Lemieux's 66.

The week leading up to Jagr's jersey retirement ceremony became a celebration of the Czech legend who made Pittsburgh his first NHL home.

The City of Pittsburgh honored Jagr with a proclamation, recognizing his contributions to the city and its beloved hockey team.

"I came here to Pittsburgh. I was drafted in 1990. I didn't know what to expect. I couldn't speak English. But the people in Pittsburgh brought me. How they understand me. The help I got. Nothing but the love. I appreciate it. I'm proud and happy to say Pittsburgh is my second home. That's all I have to say, and thank you very much for everything," Jagr said.

On the night of the ceremony, when the Penguins were set to play the Los Angeles Kings, Jagr joined the team for warmups.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 18: Jaromir Jagr waves to the crowd after he skated in warmups following his jersey retirement ceremony before the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Los Angeles Kings at PPG PAINTS Arena on February 18, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin Berl / Getty Images

The Penguins would ultimately lose to the Kings 2-1 that night, but prior to the game, it was nothing but love.

"You ask anybody in the world, Czech, Europe, and you say 'Jaromir Jagr', they're going to say Pittsburgh Penguins," Jagr said before a 40-minute on-ice ceremony that ended with his jersey being raised to the rafters at PPG Paints Arena. "The 11 years I was here was amazing. Probably the best years of my life. So thank you for that."