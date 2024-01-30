Pittsburgh Penguins announce plans ahead of Jaromir Jagr jersey retirement ceremony

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A No. 68 jersey will soon hang from the rafters of PPG Paints Arena, but not before a celebration worthy of one of the all-time Pittsburgh Penguins players.

The Penguins on Tuesday unveiled plans to honor Jaromir Jagr ahead of his official jersey retirement ceremony on Feb. 18 against the Los Angeles Kings.

Dubbed the 'Celebrate 68' weekend, the party officially kicks off on Feb. 16 at Rivers Casino, where the man of the hour, Jagr himself, will be joined by longtime broadcaster Paul Steigerwald and some of Jagr's former teammates, including Kevin Stevens, Phil Bourque and Jay Caufield for 'An Evening with Jaromir Jagr.'

This get-together will "take guests down memory lane, spanning three decades of Jagr's career from his arrival to Pittsburgh as a teenager to the emotions of having his number raised to the rafters," per a press release from the Penguins.

Fans interested in attending Friday's welcome dinner can purchase tickets here. Guests must be 21+ years of age to attend.

The celebration concludes on Sunday when the Penguins will raise Jagr's No. 68 sweater to the rafters as part of a pre-game on-ice ceremony.

"Jagr will be joined on the ice by teammates from the 1991 and 1992 Stanley Cup Championship teams, as well as special guests of Jaromir and the current Penguins team. The ceremony will conclude with a speech from Jagr himself," the press release added.

Doors for the game open at 3:00 p.m. and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 4:15 p.m.

All fans in attendance will receive a replica Jagr No. 68 banner. Limited tickets are available here.