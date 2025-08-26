The Pittsburgh Penguins are relaunching their Hall of Fame. Here are the 10 new inductees.

The Penguins are relaunching their team Hall of Fame, starting with 10 new inductees.

The original Hall of Fame ran intermittently between the inaugural 1992 class and the most recent inductions in 2013. On Tuesday, the Penguins announced plans to relaunch the Hall of Fame with induction ceremonies for 10 new players and builders spread out over the next three seasons.

Who is in the Penguins' new Hall of Fame?

Twenty players who were in the old Hall of Fame will make the move to the new one. They include: Rick Kehoe, Jean Pronovost, Bob Johnson, Syl Apps, Dave Burrows, Edward DeBartolo, Elaine Heufelder, Mario Lemieux, Jack Riley, Joe Mullen, Craig Patrick, Mike Lange, A.T. Caggiano, Les Binkley, Ulf Samuelsson, Vince Lascheid, Paul Coffey, Frank Sciulli, Mark Recchi and Dr. Charles 'Chip' Burke.

The 10 new inductees are: Tom Barrasso, Ron Francis, Jaromir Jagr, Chris Kunitz, Larry Murphy, Kevin Stevens, Scotty Bowman, Eddie Johnston, Jim Rutherford and Ray Shero.

(Photo: Pittsburgh Penguins)

How are Hall of Fame inductees picked?

The Penguins' Hall of Fame is selected by a voting committee that currently includes 21 members. The group is made up of former players, coaches, general managers, broadcasters, club employees and journalists.

The Penguins said they'll announce later this fall which four names from the group of 10 will be enshrined as the 2025 induction class. The voting committee will select additional names whenever it reconvenes to vote ahead of each season.

"The Penguins are one of the most storied franchises in the history of the National Hockey League and permanently celebrating the success of our past players and personnel has been an important mission of our current staff all across the organization," general manager Kyle Dubas said in a news release.

"The three-year plan is an effort to recognize those whose contributions laid the foundation for the championship standard here in Pittsburgh. It was a great honor, in my current role as the person tasked with helping to lead the Penguins back to Stanley Cup contention, to call the inductees and we look forward to unveiling the Hall of Fame display and celebrating with our players, fans and people of Pittsburgh."