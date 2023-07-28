Retired Army officer remembered for dedication to veterans and his family

Man who dedicated his life to family and veterans remembered

Man who dedicated his life to family and veterans remembered

Man who dedicated his life to family and veterans remembered

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friends and family are mourning a man who dedicated his life and energy to his family and helping veterans.

There are those who talk the talk when it comes to helping humanity, and then you have people like Jared Souder. The 43-year-old retired Army officer, Purple Heart recipient, husband and father spent his too short of a life helping those in need.

"That was my brother from his birth all the way forward," said Cliff Souder, Jared's brother. "He just always cared about people."

"Just kind, faithful, would do anything for anybody," said Sheena Souder, Jared's wife.

This week, they buried a man who many called a genuine patriot and hero.

"He did things that mattered to him. He was compulsively committed to going after it," his brother said.

Especially when it came to helping his fellow veterans.

"When he was at Veterans Place, he always saw the homeless men on the street and he'd stop and try to house those people," Sheena said.

In addition to heading up Veterans Place, a Pittsburgh-based center for homeless veterans and those dealing with addiction issues, Jared Souder started Checkpoint, an organization with a mission to get fellow veterans the help they need. He also had a veterans-based podcast and then there was the crucible.

"Started a hike across the Allegheny Highlands Trail called the crucible hike that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for homeless veterans in the Pittsburgh area," Cliff said.

Everything for everyone else with the motto of "Charlie Mike," military radio phonetics meaning "continue mission."

And despite an inoperable brain tumor, he kept continuing the mission up until the very end. And in his battle against the tumor, his family says he never waved the white flag.

"He did not give up," his wife said. "He was immobile on his right side and he was still getting up from his chair."

He leaves behind his wife and two daughters, Avery and Hannah, and a legacy of caring for those who served.

"He was fearless until the very last drop of his strength," his brother said.

