James Conner returns to Pittsburgh to present his former nurse with Courage Award

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Former Pitt Panther and Pittsburgh Steeler running back James Conner was back in the Burgh.

In 2016, Conner was the recipient of the "Courage Award" from Dr. Stanley Marks after Conner pushed to return to the gridiron after his diagnosis of Hodgkins Lymphoma.

On Friday night, Conner came back from Arizona to present the award to this year's recipient.

Her story is one that hit close to home for Conner.

Friday was the 7th annual Dr. Stanley Marks Blood-Cancer Research Foundation Dinner when people who have gone through the process and beaten cancer and those still battling cancer come together to be honored for their courage.

Conner was back on Friday to present the courage award to the nurse who treated him and is now going through that very same diagnosis.

"We're giving the James Conner Courage Award and I get to give it to one of my former nurses, so everything is special about tonight," he said. "It's good to see everybody, it's good to be back in Pittsburgh...it's a big honor for me."

His presence was an emotional surprise for Carrie Richards, who fought back tears as she addressed the crowd at Heinz Field.

"I did not know you were going to be here, but what you accomplished is absolutely incredible without having cancer and after going through it, I just want you to know that I know how amazing it is that you were still able to accomplish your dreams and that is so inspiring for the rest of us," she said to Conner and the rest of the crowd.

The night as a whole had a very big Pitt Panther feel as also the family of the late Tom Richards, a Pitt Basketball point guard in the 1970s, donated $5 million to the cause.

All in all, it was a great and inspiring night at Heinz Field.