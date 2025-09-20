Jalon Daniels throws 3 TD passes, Kansas beats West Virginia 41-10 in Big 12 opener

Jalon Daniels threw three touchdown passes, Emmanuel Henderson returned a kickoff 94 yards for a TD, and Kansas beat Virginia 41-10 on Saturday night in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Leshon Williams had 19 carries for 129 yards, which included a 62-yard TD to cap the scoring and added a 39-yard touchdown reception, which was set up by a 43-yard kickoff return by Henderson.

After forcing a three-and-out on West Virginia's first drive, Daniels threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Levi Wentz. Daniels also hit Boden Groen for a 7-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Laith Marjan kicked a 42-yard field goal early in the second quarter and a 44-yarder as time expired in the first half before Henderson caught the opening kickoff in the third quarter at the 6, eluded a pair of would-be tacklers at the 20 and 25 before racing to the end zone to make it 27-3.

Daniels was 12-of-24 passing for 138 yards.

The Jayhawks (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) finished 242 yards rushing — 69 by Daniels on five carries — and forced the game's only two turnovers.

Nicco Marchiol was 15-of-27 passing for 126 yards with an interception for West Virginia (2-2).

Mountaineers back-up quarterback Jaylen Henderson scored on a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter. Kade Hensley kicked a 26-yard field goal in the second quarter.

The takeaway

West Virginia: The Mountaineers, which went into the game fourth in the FBS with 13 sacks, didn't record a sack.

Kansas: The Jayhawks had nearly as many return yards (199) as West Virginia had total yards (227) through three quarters.

Up next

West Virginia hosts Utah next Saturday and Kansas will remain at home to play Cincinnati.