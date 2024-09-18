Jackson Farms to stop processing and bottling milk

NEW SALEM, Pa. (KDKA) — After decades of business, Jackson Farms in Fayette County says it is going to stop processing and bottling milk products.

On Wednesday, it was a revolving door of people at the farm's store. They were stocking up on milk after Tuesday's announcement.

"I've lived around this area since I was a kid, and Jackson Farm chocolate milk is clearly the best chocolate milk that I've ever had," William Hyatt said.

"You said it would be like one of the best in the country," KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish asked.

"I have long said that if there were to be a national chocolate milk competition, Jackson Farm here would represent Pennsylvania," Hyatt said.

The fridge at the store was restocked by noon on Wednesday after word of the news spread.

"I feel bad that it's happening," Cindy Kovacevic said.

Jackson Farms said due to increasing costs for containers and lagging sales, it has made the difficult decision to stop processing and bottling milk after 65 years.

"When I was a little girl, we used to go up to the other part of Jackson Farms and have it bottled," Kovacevic said. "We brought our own containers, and it came right out of the building there."

Others say they are heartbroken for the owners, the area and the loss of the delicious chocolate milk.

"It's like losing a little bit of your home, you know?" Hyatt said. "There was a lot of pride that came with this farm around here. Not only their chocolate milk but everything else dairy that they have here is great. It is kind of like one of your childhood memories being ripped out of you."

Jackson Farms said its store will stay open, and it will continue to sell its ice cream in the meantime. The owner said the farm will continue to sell its milk until it goes through its bottle inventory. After that, the milk will go to Schneider's Dairy.