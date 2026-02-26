Fans give Jack Hughes hero's welcome in Pittsburgh ahead of Penguins-Devils game

Fans in Pittsburgh gave Jack Hughes a standing ovation before Thursday's Penguins-Devils game at PPG Paints Arena.

The Olympic hero helped bring home the men's hockey gold medal to the United States on Sunday, scoring the game-winner in the team's game against Canada at the Milan Cortina Olympic Games. It was the first time the U.S. men's hockey team won Olympic gold in 46 years.

Tonight, we honored the men and women who medaled at #MilanoCortina2026! pic.twitter.com/LMM8J21Brh — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 27, 2026

The Penguins honored all players and team personnel who participated in the men's hockey Olympic tournament, saving Hughes moment for last, leaving a chance for the crowd to give him a loud ovation.

The women's hockey team was also honored before Thursday's game. Team USA defeated Canada behind Megan Keller, who scored the game-winner in overtime on Feb. 18.

It was the second night in a row that Hughes, a star center for the Devils, received a hero's welcome. On Wednesday, fans roared with pride for Hughes before the Devils-Sabres game, as NHL play resumed following a three-week break. The 24-year-old star also addressed the crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

"I'm so proud and so happy that the men's & women's USA hockey teams brought gold medals back to the United States of America," Hughes said on Wednesday.