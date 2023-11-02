J.J. Watt to attend Steelers game against Titans on Thursday Night Football

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- J.J. Watt says he's 'Pittsburgh Bound' and is going to be in attendance for tonight's Steelers game against the Titans at Acrisure Stadium.

Watt announced on his social media page that he needs 'some Primanti Bros. & pierogies immediately upon entry.'

He then says that he's 'here for the full experience' and that 'Terrible Towels will be waved' and 'Renegade will be blasted.'

Pittsburgh Bound.



Need some Primanti Bros. & pierogies immediately upon entry.



Terrible Towels will be waved.

Renegade will be blasted.



I’m here for the full experience.



Let’s do this Steel City. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 1, 2023

Watt's younger brother, T.J., standout linebacker for the Steelers is tied for third in the league right now with 8.5 sacks in 7 games.

Steelers linebacker chases down and sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Oct. 29th, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay/KDKA

He's also recorded 18 tackles, forced two fumbles, and has intercepted one pass.

T.J. Watt was named the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season, an award that older brother J.J. won three times -- in 2012, 2014, and 2015.

The Steelers head into tonight's game looking to bounce back from a letdown loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The team will be without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who suffered an injured hamstring during the loss, but are expected to have quarterback Kenny Pickett and defensive tackle Cam Heyward back in the lineup.

Pickett left the game against the Jaguars with a rib injury, while Heyward has been out of the lineup since the opening game of the season, but was activated from injured reserve yesterday.

The Steelers head into tonight's game looking to improve to a record of 5-3, hoping to gain ground on the Browns and Bengals, who they are tied with for 2nd place in the AFC North division behind the leading Baltimore Ravens.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.