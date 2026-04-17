It's going to be pleasant today in the Pittsburgh area before storm chances return tomorrow

It's going to be a pleasant day in the Pittsburgh area today before storm chances return to the forecast tomorrow.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day due to a cold front passage that will bring a storm chance, including strong straight-line wind, downpours, and frequent lightning. Large hail and even a tornado can't be ruled out.

Aware: So far this month, temperatures are running 10.7° warmer than average. We are currently on pace for seeing the hottest April ever on record in Pittsburgh.

For today, highs will hit the mid-70s. The weather is looking fantastic. Plenty of sunshine. Noon temperatures will still be on the cool side. I have Pittsburgh sitting at 66° at noon. Winds will be light and out of the northwest at around 5mph.

KDKA Weather Center

Yesterday saw another day with temperatures well above normal. So far this month, temperatures are running 10.7° warmer than 'normal.' Currently, we are around 2° warmer than the hottest April on record. The average high for today is just 63°. The average low for today is 41°. Even when we cool down next week, most days will see highs and lows still above these numbers.

While temperatures have been and will continue to trend warmer than average for the remainder of the month, there will still be a couple of cold mornings and even some snow chances. Right now, it looks like a couple of snow showers will be possible on Monday morning. Both Monday and Tuesday mornings will see temperatures near or below freezing. Temperatures won't stay cold for long, with the weather once again being on the warm side starting Tuesday afternoon.

KDKA Weather Center

Finally, Saturday will see a chance for strong storms rolling through. Timing of the storms will be early to mid afternoon. After around 7 p.m., just rain showers should be expected for the remainder of the day. Strong straight-line winds, downpours, and frequent lightning are the biggest concerns. Large hail and even a tornado can't be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 2 (slight) out of 5 risk for severe storm coverage.