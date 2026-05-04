It's going to be a warmer start to the week in the Pittsburgh area.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None for now.

Aware: The first three days of the month are tied for the 2nd coldest May start (1st three days) on record. That's a heck of a whiplash from last month's record warmth that was in place.

Temperatures are warming up; even before the sun came up today, we saw them ticking up. Highs should soar to the 70s. Most of the morning will see temperatures working their way through the 50s. I have us in the 60s already at 10 a.m. I have noon temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. It'll be breezy, with a warming southwesterly wind of around 15 mph this afternoon.

KDKA Weather Center

I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of around 72 degrees today.

There is a chance for rain today, but it is low. There is a better chance for rain coming on Tuesday with scattered showers and maybe a storm or two. Tuesday's storms and rain should be fast movers, with rain not lasting long, but the leading edge potentially being damaging due to gusty conditions along with the storms' forward motion. Wednesday will be the big rain day of the week, with 24 hour rain totals likely between an inch to one and a half inches of rain. Most of the rain on Wednesday will fall before 2 p.m. Some of the heaviest rain of the day will occur during the morning commute. Tuesday highs will be in the mid-70s with lows in the

With the rain around on Wednesday, along with cooler air rolling in behind the rain, I don't expect we will see any real warm-up on Wednesday. Wednesday highs will be hit before sunrise, with temperatures dropping throughout the day. I have a high of just 59 degrees for Wednesday, with temperatures falling throughout the day. The rest of the week will see temperatures below average for this time of the year.

KDKA Weather Center

Just a final note that I do have another rain chance coming in on Friday of this week. Friday's rain starts in the afternoon and wraps up early on Saturday morning. Highs on both days should be in the 60s.