PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be a mild and dry end to the week throughout the Pittsburgh area.

Skies are mostly cloudy early Thursday morning with the most concentrated areas of cloud cover in place across our Northern West Virginia counties and the Laurel Highlands along with far Northwestern PA near Lake Erie.

Temperatures remain unseasonably mild as well with most locations in the low to mid 50s just before sunrise.

As a matter of fact, temperatures before midnight yesterday struggled to fall below 60 degrees which meant we set a new 24-hour record warm low temperature for Wednesday.

For the remainder of today, anticipate skies to be mostly cloudy through midday to early afternoon.

Drier air moving in from the northwest should promote steady clearing by 1-3pm as high temperatures max out in the mid 60s.

KDKA Weather Center

Overnight into Friday, near average temperatures are expected with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos