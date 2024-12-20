How "It's A Wonderful Life," starring Indiana County native Jimmy Stewart, became a Christmas staple

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — It seems that every year around the holidays, people tend to revisit a select few movies. And one of those films, "It's a Wonderful Life," seems to be a cornerstone in our society and in our collective minds. It's a film that reminds us that every person's life, no matter who they are or where they are, has value.

Directed by Frank Capra and released in 1946, "It's a Wonderful Life" stars Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey, a small-town businessman who at Christmas, finds himself in utter despair after funds from his company are misplaced. Bailey is ready to throw it all away when a higher power intervenes in the form of an angel named Clarence.

Clarence grants George Bailey a unique wish: a chance to see what his world would be like if he'd never been born. The film ultimately culminates with Bailey realizing what a gift his life is and how he has led a truly wonderful life.

Jeffery Hinkelman, the director of film studies at Carnegie Mellon University, says this was the first film Capra and Stewart made after serving in World War II and while ultimately it is a salvation story, it has dark tones that reflected a post-war world.

"The film, when it's released, is not a huge success," said Hinkelman. "It does OK, critically it does OK. But a funny thing happens over the years. There's a clerical error and it falls into the public domain and then it is aired on television for years at Christmas because the film occurs at Christmas time. And that is one of the reasons it becomes a Christmas classic, is because it is easy to air and topical every year at Christmas."

And while the movie has many memorable moments and many memorable lines of dialogue, arguably one of the greatest lines in cinema history was said by then-6-year-old actress Karolyn Grimes, who played Zuzu Bailey. The line of course is, "Look Daddy. Teacher says every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings."

Now in her 80s, Grimes works year-round to keep the memory of "It's a Wonderful Life" alive. She says she has several vivid memories of making this film.

"Well of course the snow," said Grimes. "I was born and raised in Hollywood, and it doesn't snow there, so for me to see these mounds of snow and walk around — I mean, it's not real, but it was just super cool because I had never seen anything like that before. I also found the Christmas tree super exciting because I was an only child, and we didn't have much money so we had a Christmas tree that was on a table. Very small. And here on set was this massive Christmas tree with all of these beautiful ornaments and icicles and it was just so beautiful."

Grimes went on to work on several other films with big name Hollywood stars, but she says "It's a Wonderful Life" holds a special place in her heart and so does her onscreen father, Jimmy Stewart.

"Oh he was great," said Grimes about Stewart. "You know, we did a lot of things other than just acting in the scenes in the movie. We did still shots for publicity, we did all kinds of things. And so we were around him a lot, all of us kids were. But of course, I got a special scene with him, which made it even better."

And while Grimes carries on the legacy of the film, both the movie and its leading man live on in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Jimmy Stewart's hometown.

Janie McKirgan, the executive director of the Jimmy Stewart Museum says that not only does the town have a "It's a Wonderful Life" Christmas festival, but the movie is featured prominently in their collection.

"I love 'It's A Wonderful Life' because you get something out of it each time you watch it and I think it's also a sense of community," said McKirgan. "You are helping out your community and you are making a difference. Like, at the end, George says he did enough, and he was enough. And I think we all want to feel that way."

Strange, isn't it? How almost 80 years later, one story and its message can still continue to touch so many lives. And how one movie can remind everyone that the life they lead is worth living.

"I think the messages are never going to change," said Grimes. "And I think that people who are in a position where they are seriously considering ending their lives, I think this is medicine for them. I have had so many emails. So many people telling me how this movie changed their lives. Gave them hope. Turned their lives around. And I don't see that stopping."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.