How "It's A Wonderful Life," starring Indiana County's Jimmy Stewart, became a Christmas staple It seems that every year around the holidays, people tend to revisit a select few movies. And one of those films, "It's a Wonderful Life," seems to be a cornerstone in our society and in our collective minds. It's a film that reminds us that every person's life, no matter who they are or where they are, has value. KDKA-TV's Chris DeRose has more on how it became a Christmas staple.