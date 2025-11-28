Is Aaron Rodgers playing against the Bills? Steelers give update on starting quarterback.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will start against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

Rodgers was a full participant in Friday's practice and carries no injury designation for Sunday's game. Rodgers sat out last week's game against the Chicago Bears due to a left wrist injury. Mason Rudolph filled in for Rodgers.

"It's all systems go," Steelers coach Tomlin said on Friday.

Kickoff for the Week 13 game between the Steelers and Bills is set for 4:25 p.m. The game on KDKA-TV.

What was Aaron Rodgers' injury?

The 41-year-old quarterback suffered a fractured left wrist against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11. It was unclear exactly when Rodgers was hurt, but he missed the second half of the game. Rudolph stepped in to help the Steelers pick up a win.

Steelers' playoff hopes

Pittsburgh (6-5) has lost four of its last six games, but the squad can jump into sole possession of first place in the AFC North with a win over the Bills on Sunday. The Steelers and Ravens (6-6) are currently vying for first place, as the Bengals (4-8) linger just out of the picture.

Heading into Week 13, according to ESPN's model, the Steelers have a 48% chance of making the playoffs, slightly behind the Ravens' 53% chance.

The Steelers and Ravens play in Baltimore in Week 14 and then close the season against each other at Acrisure Stadium in Week 18.