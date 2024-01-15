Trump wins Iowa caucuses, CBS News projects

Former President Donald Trump will win a majority of the delegates in the Iowa Republican caucuses on Monday, CBS News projected, proving his grip on the party even as he faces 91 felony charges in four criminal cases that have sidelined him at times from the campaign trail.

Just 40 delegates — out of over 2,400 nationwide — are at stake, but the Iowa caucuses are closely watched as the first measure of how the Republican field stacks up in the 2024 primary season.

Trump, who has held a dominant lead in the polls and has avoided debating his GOP rivals, is seeking to wrap up the primary race quickly and turn his focus on President Biden.

Battling for second place are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, who are vying to be the party's chief alternative to Trump.

This is a developing story and will be updated.