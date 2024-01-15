Iowa caucus entrance polls for 2024: What are the biggest issues?

Watch CBS News
Immigration is the top issue for GOP caucusgoers in Iowa, followed by the economy, according to CBS News entrance polls. And while voters want someone who shares their values, Trump's legal troubles are not a concern for most.

It may be cold in Iowa, but the 2024 Republican primary season is heating up. 

Immigration is what's most motivating Iowa Republicans to the caucuses today, based on early interviews conducted with voters heading into the Iowa caucuses. 

Throughout the campaign, immigration and the economy have been top concerns for Republicans in Iowa as well as nationwide. 

pasted-image-0-2.png

Beyond issues, what are Iowa Republican voters most looking for in a candidate? 

For Iowa GOP caucusgoers, the most important candidate quality they want is someone who "shares my values," followed by someone who "fights for people like me."

pasted-image-0-3.png

Most Iowa Republican voters are dismissing his legal woes. Six in 10 say if Trump were to be convicted of a crime, he would still be fit to be president. 

pasted-image-0-4.png

