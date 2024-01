Trump wins, DeSantis gets 2nd, Ramaswamy drops out: What happened at the Iowa caucuses? Former President Donald Trump waltzed to his expected victory at the Iowa caucuses Monday night with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beating out former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley for the second-place spot. CBS News' Fin Gómez, Jake Rosen and Aaron Navarro have more on what happened in Iowa and what's coming next on the campaign trail.