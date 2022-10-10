Watch CBS News
Indiana County man charged with operating meth lab

By Madeline Bartos

CBS Pittsburgh

HOMER CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is charged with manufacturing meth and dumping chemical waste at several sites in rural Indiana County.

State police said they found the first dumpsite in a wooded area along Stewart Hollow Road in Buffington Township in 2019 after a trooper discovered several acid generators and one-pot vessels in a garbage bag. Over the next three years, police said they found four more dumpsites. 

Investigators linked the five dumpsites based on a "unique method" of packaging the one-pot vessels and acid generators and the way the items were thrown out. 

Police said a Walmart receipt for Sudafed found at one dumpsite led them to 38-year-old David Burk. He's facing five felony and three misdemeanor counts related to operating a meth lab. 

He was arraigned Thursday and released on a $500 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 18. 

