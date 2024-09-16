Indiana County man charged with attempted arson after allegedly dousing home in diesel fuel

SALTSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — An Indiana County man is facing attempted arson charges after state police said he doused a house in diesel fuel.

State police said they were called to a home on Salt Street in Saltsburg around 12:30 p.m. last week for a report of a "disturbance" involving 46-year-old Casey Bush, who also had an active arrest warrant. Police said the home was Bush's last known residence but it was believed to be vacant.

When troopers got there, they said the front door appeared to have been forced open. Troopers said there were two fuel cans overturned on the floor and they saw what they believed to be diesel fuel covering several parts of the house.

Police said the back glass door was shattered and the house was in "disarray," with several burnt cigarettes lying in the puddles of fuel. Paint had also been poured on the floors and walls, police said. But there was no sign of Bush.

Because of the hazardous materials inside, several fire departments were sent to the scene to help remove the fuel.

Police said Bush was later found in Loyalhanna Township, Westmoreland County. Investigators said they saw the same off-white paint on his clothes and he smelled like fuel accelerant. He was interviewed and put in the Indiana County Jail.

Bush is facing several charges, including criminal attempted arson, causing or risking a catastrophe, burglary and criminal mischief.