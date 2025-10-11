Indiana County man arrested after allegedly threatening woman, setting fire to couch

A McIntyre, Indiana County, man was taken into custody after he was accused of threatening a woman and setting fire to a couch in her home.

Steven Marsh, 37, was taken into custody Friday evening after being wanted for arson, making terroristic threats and other related offenses.

Police say the incident took place just before 3 a.m. Friday on Third Street in Ernest Borough.

The victim told police she was home at the time, and Marks allegedly put out the fire before leaving her residence.

State troopers from the Troop A barracks, with assistance from the Indiana County Drug Task Force, the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Vice/Narcotics Unit and the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, located Marsh and took him into custody without incident.

Marsh was lodged at the Indiana County Jail to await his preliminary arraignment.