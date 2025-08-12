Suspicious fires in Indiana County under investigation

A volunteer fire department in Indiana County is on the hunt for an arsonist.

The Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company has responded to four suspicious fires in the last 10 months.

"All of them have been ruled arson," Cherryhill Township Fire Chief Jody Rainey said on Tuesday.

The fires have left a trail of destruction, and all the properties are within one mile of each other. But that is not all they have in common.

"All abandoned buildings," one volunteer firefighter said.

An aerial view shows the charred remnants of a building on the campus of the Eastern Orthodox Foundation — what's left after two fires. The first fire was last October, while the second was on July 18.

"We are on the lookout for somebody that's an arsonist," the volunteer firefighter said.

On Sunday morning, the department said the arsonist struck again, this time at Pikes Peak Nursery. And hours later, after midnight on Harmony Street, fierce flames shot out of another vacant property nearby.

"Puts a lot of pressure on not only our fire company but our mutual aid fire companies," Rainey said. "We're there to protect property, but we're going to risk something, but we don't want to risk it over someone who's out there violating the law."

Officials are asking anyone with information to come forward.