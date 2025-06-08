Man arrested after being accused of exposing himself to multiple people in public

A man is now facing charges for exposing himself to several people on Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

According to the criminal complaint provided to KDKA-TV, William Hunter exposed himself to two people, including a 3-year-old, on Brownsville Road.

After exposing himself to people, he then attempted to drag them into his car, but they were able to get away. Hunter then left the scene, but one of the victims was able to get pictures of his vehicle and provide those to police.

Later on in the day, another victim came forward and claimed that Hunter had exposed himself at a different location. That location was Jane Street.

The victim told police that in an attempt to get away from him, they fled down the street and ducked into a gym. Once they were safe, they left and went home. Ultimately, they went to the police and recalled the story, and in detailing the suspect, it matched the same description given by the prior victims of Hunter.

Police were able to track Hunter to his home on Linnview Avenue, and the vehicle they had been shown photos of was parked in front of the home.

He was taken into custody and transported to Allegheny County Jail.

Hunter is now facing charges of open lewdness, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and endangering the welfare of children.