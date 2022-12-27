'I'm a Pitt football fan now!' UTEP basketball coach gives 9-hour ride to 3 stranded Pitt football players in Texas for Sun Bowl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While Christmas may be the giving season, UTEP basketball coach Joe Golding took that to a new level when he gave a 9-hour car ride to 3 Pitt football players who were stranded in Texas.

On Monday, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi told reporters ahead of this week's Sun Bowl that some of his players ended up with delayed flights and got stuck in Dallas while en route to El Paso.

Just spoke with @UTEPMBB coach Joe Golding about driving his family + 3 @Pitt_FB players 9 hours from Dallas overnight to get them to El Paso for the Sun Bowl (@TonyTheTigerSB).



"I didn't even think twice about it...I would hope someone would do that for my kids." pic.twitter.com/0sOwT383X7 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 27, 2022

Narduzzi said that UTEP head basketball coach Joe Golding, along with his wife and child drove Jake Frantl, Samuel Okunlola and Hudson Primus from Dallas to El Paso, getting them there in time for practice.

"Just want to give a shoutout to those guys," Narduzzi said. "It just goes back to the hospitality. It was a great job by Joe and we appreciate it."

"No, not until last night," Narduzzi said when asked if he had ever met or heard of Joe Golding prior to the act of kindness from THE El Paso-based hoops coach. "I heard they kind of bumped into each other at the rental car and they were all in the same position, flights are canceled. It's a blessing,"

After Narduzzi spoke of his gratitude surrounding the situation, Holding said the three players were 'terrific young men that represented Pitt football in a first class manner.'

My family and I were blessed to give a ride to Samuel, Jake,and Hudson. They were terrific young men that represented Pitt football in a first class manner. I educated them on West Texas, they educated me on Pitt football and Stack’d burgers! I’m a Pitt football fan now! https://t.co/assHQx1RhL — Joe Golding (@CoachJoeGolding) December 26, 2022

Holding says he educated the players on West Texas and they educated him on Pitt football and Stack'd burgers.

"I'm a Pitt football fan now!" Golding said on Twitter.

Pitt and UCLA are set to square off in the Sun Bowl on Friday at 2 p.m.