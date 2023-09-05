Iguana found in Mt. Lebanon area after dayslong adventure

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) -- An iguana is on her way home after she was picked up by Mt. Lebanon police following a dayslong adventure.

Mt. Lebanon police first posted a photo on Sunday of the iguana that they said was found wandering around on McNeilly Road in the area of Mt. Lebanon and Baldwin Township.

They said the iguana "seems friendly" and told anyone with information to call the non-emergency dispatch number and ask for animal control.

***UPDATE- OWNER LOCATED. Spike is on her way home after a 6 day adventure in the wild. Thanks for all the... Posted by Mt. Lebanon Police Department on Sunday, September 3, 2023

In an update to the post, police said they found the iguana's owner and "Spike" is on her way home after a six-day adventure "in the wild."

Police didn't say how Spike managed to get out in the first place.