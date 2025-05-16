Idlewild opens for its 148th season on Saturday. Here's what's new.

Idlewild, Pennsylvania's longest operating amusement park, is getting ready to open for its 148th season this weekend.

The children's park in Ligonier kicks off its season on Saturday at 11 a.m. with upgrades to several beloved classic rides and a visit from a big (literally) guest later this summer.

"Idlewild has been creating family memories for nearly 150 years, and 2025 is no exception," Idlewild & SoakZone general manager Tim Heger said in a press release. "We're thrilled to introduce new experiences while honoring the charm and tradition that generations have loved, from exciting ride upgrades and all-new shows to an extended SoakZone season, plus can't-miss special events. It's going to be a summer to remember."

Idlewild makes upgrades to rides

The 1938 Rollo Coaster is continuing to get upgrades, with 3,500 pounds of new track lumber and 20,000 pounds of repoured concrete floors ready for riders.

Story Book Forest is also getting a refresh as part of a multi-year project. The park has been adding more pavement throughout the forest, making it easier for families to go through the attraction.

The steel coaster Wild Mouse, which is undergoing a full electrical system upgrade, will run five cars and have an increased capacity for riders.

The nearly 100-year-old Carousel is also staying fresh with six newly painted horses.

Several events on the calendar for Idlewild's 148th season

For the first time ever, SoakZone will be open past Labor Day. The water park will be open from May 24 through Sept. 7.

From June 27 through June 29, the World's Largest Rubber Duck will stop by Idlewild's Game Field. It's the first time the six-story-tall inflatable duck will be back in western Pennsylvania since 2013.

Other highlights on the calendar include Neighbor Days, which celebrate western Pennsylvania's own Fred Rogers, Kids Fest and HALLOWBOO!