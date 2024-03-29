Idlewild announces improvements to Story Book Forest for upcoming season

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) --- Improvements and changes are coming to Idlewild's Story Book Forest for this coming season at the park!

This year will be the park's 147th season and the park says that the improvements to Story Book Forest will be a delight for guests.

The park says that the Rub-a-Dub-Dub-Three Men in a Tub scene is coming back and will feature the butcher, baker, and candlestick maker in a brand new tub and Jack and the Beanstalk are also coming back with a new beanstalk and pea pods.

The park announced that the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs scene is getting a new roof and the Good Ship Lollipop is getting new siding.

"The upcoming Idlewild season will be full of reasons to visit, with Story Book Forest's multiple improvements and additions, brand-new concepts for our special events plus several other upgrades throughout the park," said General Manager Tim Heger. "We take great pride in being Pittsburgh's Best Amusement Park for Kids and Families and strive to elevate the fun and playfulness every year for our guests."

In addition to those improvements, the lake in Story Book Forest will be getting refreshed and a large portion of the path through the forest is being repaved to provide better accessibility for strollers and wheelchairs.

Idlewild also said that other parts of the park are being upgraded including new bumper cars for the Skooters and continued restoration of the horses on the Carousel.

Tickets and season passes are available online and the park is set to open on May 18.