Ice rink at PPG Place nominated for best in country

The ice rink at PPG Place is in the running to be named one of the best in the country.

The rink at the heart of Downtown Pittsburgh was nominated for USA Today's 10Best. A total of 20 ice skating rinks were nominated by an expert panel, and readers will get to vote until Monday, Dec. 1, at noon.

The UPMC Rink at PPG Place opened on Friday, unofficially kicking off Pittsburgh's holiday season. On Nov. 21, the tree in the center will be lit up at 6 p.m. as part of the city's annual Light Up Night celebration. The 66-foot-tall tree uses its 100,000 lights to perform shows choreographed to music.

"Stationed within Pittsburgh's PPG Place, the UPMC Rink draws visitors in droves during the winter season — be sure to book your ticket in advance to avoid the long lines. Ice-skating sessions at this rink feature views of some of the city's most marvelous buildings. Visitors can sign up for lessons or simply have a go at it," USA Today wrote.

Other nominees include Curry Village Ice Rink at Yosemite National Park, the Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center, the Maggie Daley Park Ice Skating Ribbon in Chicago and The Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Neighboring Ohio also has three rinks on the list. The UC Health Ice Rink in Cincinnati, the Riverside Crossing Park Ice Skating Rink in Dublin and the Cleveland Foundation Ice Skating Rink were nominated.

The winners will be revealed on Friday, Dec. 13.